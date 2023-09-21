•My Family living in fear -Mrs Adebose, late singer’s mother

By Daniel Kanu

As the controversy surrounding the death of Promise Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, continues to generate tension across the country, the Federal Government has assured that the late singer will get justice.

Government also assured the family of adequate protection as any intimidation on them will not be tolerated. Mohbad’s mother had raised the alarm that her family was facing serious threats and living in fear.

The assurance was given yesterday by the senator representing Adamawa North and the Senate Chairman on Creative Economy, Elisha Abbo, when he paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late singer, at the Lekki axis of Lagos.

He was accompanied by some entertainment celebrities and Nollywood stars, including Tonto Dike and Iyabo Ojo. Newly appointed PMAN governor, Lagos chapter, Aralola Olamuyiwa, was also at the venue.

“Nobody can bring Mohbad back, we love him, but what I can assure you is that the government of Nigeria will do everything within its power to investigate this matter thoroughly, and if anybody’s hand is involved, the person would be brought to justice. Mohbad will get justice,” he vowed.

While commiserating with the mother of Mohbad, Mrs Adebose Oluniyi, Abbo noted further that “the death of your son will be properly investigated and thorough prosecution will be done, and any one found guilty will be made to face the law, no matter how highly placed.”

Abbo, who is also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Youths, added: “When we heard of your son’s death and the controversy or circumstances that appeared on social media, we felt it was important to come here and condole with your family and see you. The government will never abandon her citizens. This current administration has created a ministry, that is the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and Mohbad was a major player in the creative economy of this country. So, when his death came up, the senate felt concerned because of the interest Nigerians have in this matter.

“We must begin to listen, we can’t pay deaf ears to what Nigerians are crying for. It has taken a different dimension now; it’s like the movement of ‘black life matters’. Celebrities all over the world have started posting ‘justice for Mohbad’. And I want them to know that the government is interested in the case. Nobody is hiding anything, nobody is above the law. We have absolute confidence in the police.”

Abbo said the IG has ordered a thorough investigation in the matter and it would be investigated thoroughly.

“We are here to let the family know that we are with them. The Senate will resume on September 26, that is a few days from now, and we are going back to the chamber. And we are assuring you that the senate, which belongs to the Nigerian people, will look into this without any sentiment.

“We will look into the matter, and we will invite the police to come and brief us on what they have done, so far, on this matter.”

Senator Abbo called on the youth population to be patient and calm, rather than involved in violent protest.

He said: “I am calling on the Nigerian youths, especially those who love him; Mohbad was our friend and our brother, don’t take to the streets, believe me, I will never be quiet when I see a youth being destroyed. If you take to the streets, some people who do not love us will hijack it. Because I believe Mohbad won’t be happy to see that someone died in his name.

“I didn’t come alone, I came with some major players. Mum, we are with you, the FG is with you. When you say that somebody is threatening you, don’t be afraid, nobody should leave in fear.

The same freedom the president enjoys is what you enjoy. So don’t be afraid. I will relate this to the senate, and I will call the IG and tell him these things, that there is a threat somewhere. Nobody will threaten you.

“The Senate just passed a bill and it has scaled third reading. We have also done public hearings about setting up a fund for victims of such incidents where the families can benefit like the #End SARS victims and other victims of violence.

“The FG is interested in setting up the fund. Creative industry is a very big one; it is a multi-billion economy and I am sure the current administration will ensure that the sector has a conducive atmosphere where they can practice. I have received petitions from Nigerians calling for either creative economy or entertainment economy commission, where disputes that rise between record labels and their signees would be settled.

“When we have this commission, nobody will start taking things into their own hands. But this doesn’t exist now in this country, and I am assuring you that the senate of the 10th assembly, in collaboration with the minister for creative economy, will come up with a commission to be called creative economy commission.”