From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Justice has met with the Nigeria Copy Rights Commission and the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) over royalties due to late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, from his music.

Chairman of the Committee, Olumide Osoba, while speaking during the meeting, said the House will ensure that every royalty and compensation due to the late musician is paid.

Osoba stated that it is imperative to pay royalties and compensation to musicians, as there are essential sources of their income.He explained that the payment will enable them create new music and as such sustain their careers.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker stated that the current system does not offer adequate protection to young musicians, especially as regards their royalty. According to him, many of the emerging musicians face challenges when negotiating with major record labels.

“It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into contracts.

“Additionally, there is a need to adapt the music industry to the digital age. While digital streaming platforms have revolutionized music consumption and distribution, young musicians often struggle to earn a substantial income due to outdated royalty structures, “he stated.

Osoba that the Committee will ensure

that the rights of young musicians, especially as regards their royalties, is accorded priority.