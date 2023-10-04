By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a singer, Owodunni Ibrahim (aka Prime Boy) wanted and placed a N1 million bounty on him over the alleged murder of 27years old fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The Police, said that declaring Primeboy wanted was part of investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.

Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday ,said he was declared wanted after failure to honour police invitation which was successfully sent to him since the commencement of inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad,” for that reason,the Lagos State Police Command, hereby, declares him wanted”.

Hundeyin ,said Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned, with tribal marks, and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

He said,” if seen, the public should contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby, offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

Naira Marley on Tuesday was apprehended by the law enforcement officers after the singer presented himself before them following his invitation to the command .

Naira Marley was said to have been arrested hours after returning to the country from his foreign trip, a journey he claimed was to boost his music spread globally.

