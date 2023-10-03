By Rita Okoye

Three weeks after the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad, singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has arrived Lagos to assist the Nigerian police in uncovering the cause of his sudden demise.

The singer revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday night, adding that it’s important that he does his part for Mohbad.

He wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

MohBad, a former signee of Marlian Records died on September 12 at age 27.

In a statement last Tuesday, Naira Marley vowed to clear his name and prove his innocence of his involvement in the death of Mohbad

The Marlian Music Boss added that he was ready to assist the police investigation surrounding the MohBad’s death.