By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Federal Government has conferred the Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award in recognition of his repositioning of the NPA for improved trade facilitation, revenue generation and unprecedented remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

It would be recalled that an evaluation of the reforms initiated by the Mohammed Bello Koko- led the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) undertaken by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) had classified the NPA as a level 5 “Platinum Level” Organisation.

BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) deployed in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency returned the verdict of “exceptional performance with a performance level of 91.25 per cent.”

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award was instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to recognize and honour productive individuals and organizations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the preceding years.

The centre was established to improve the quantity and quality of goods and services available for consumption in Nigeria as a means of increasing wealth.

With this conferment, Mohammed Bello Koko joins the list of exceptional public administrators and captains of the industry driving excellence and pushing the limits to advance the frontiers of national productivity who are being singled out for recognition and celebration by the Federal Government.