From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has expressed immense grief over double boat mishap that occurred at Gurin River, a surburb of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa State, and a river in Gbajibo, Mokwa, Niger state.

In a statement he personally signed to extend his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured, the NIWA boss noted that the incident is more disheartening with some of the victims on board reportedly heading for farming activities.

He commended the life-saving work of the first responders, local divers and police marine at the scene of the incident, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

The former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) equally went spiritual praying for success on the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.

Moghalu harped on transporters ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways, emphasising the need for the people in the riverine communities traveling by boats and canoes to use live jackets and avoid overcrowded boats.

“I pray that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving relations at this very difficult time,” he said.