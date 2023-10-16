Football statistics and transfer website Transfermarkt updated the market values of players in the French Ligue 1 on Monday, October 16.

OGC Nice’s Nigeria international, Terem Moffi has reached a career-high market value of €25 million (approximately N20.4 billion in Nigerian currency), which is €5 million more than he was valued on June 27, 2023.

It is believed that Moffi has seen an increase in his market value following a fine start to the 2023-2024 season, with the centre forward contributing three goals and two assists in eight matches for OGC Nice, who is the only unbeaten team in the French top flight this season.

The 24-year-old is the fifth most valuable Nigerian player in the world, behind only Super Eagles teammates Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi.

Moffi joined OGC Nice on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window for a fee of €22.5 million, which is €2.5 million less than his current Transfermarkt value.

He is the third most expensive player in the OGC Nice squad, behind Khéphren Thuram (€40m) and Jean-Clair Todibo (€30m), and ranked 26th among all players of the Ligue 1.

Moffi is currently with the Nigeria squad at their training camp in Portugal ahead of a friendly against Mozambique and should play a part if the game goes ahead.