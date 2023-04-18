from Idu Jude Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, has charged the Road transport employees association and other various transportation unions across Nigeria to seek policies that will ensure reforms to protect lives of passengers and also improve the economy.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Taken, made this charge Tuesday in Abuja, while declaring open the 2023 and 10th elective congress of the road transportation employees association of Nigeria RTEAN.

According to the Women Affairs Minister, who was a special guest speaker during the occasion. Transportation has evolved and has become the backbone of every country’s economy.

Dame Pauline Tallen, said “Your union should know that you perform one of the most important duties in the country. And your duties should be taken seriously because it is the only means where goods and services are ferried from one place to the other. Without perfect transportation, a county’s economy is doomed.

So as you can see the Federal Government, before now has prioritized transportation industry with the emergence of railways reform programme going on across the country”.

The Minister stated further that a good reforms in RTEAN, will ensure better management and dealings with the Federal Government in future.

Meanwhile the Minister, has congratulated National President of RTEAN Amb. Dr. Musa Muhammed Maitakobi and other 36 states Chairmen on their re-election and urges them to institute good leadership that will agenda National building.

Also speaking, The Chairman Kwara State of RTEAN and National Principal Organizing Secretary of RTEAN Alhaji Abdurrahman Olayinka Olanikijipa, said, thanked all for a good conduct that saw free and fair election and re- election of the National President and 45 other members of National Executive Council NEC

The RTEAN states Chairmen also pledges their total loyalty to Maitakobi’s Leadership in his effort to carryout positive reform in the Transport sector and tackle all forms of thuggery in the motor parks.