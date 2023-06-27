“One of the ways I can thank God is for you to publish this testimony to his glory. My son was so sick and the diagnosis proved that he had growth inside the upper region of his skull. This made us very restless as we were patronizing many hospitals, without any success. We were referred to the UK for special surgery but were looking for money before someone gave us your number. My 12 years old son went through excruciating and unbearable pain daily. I wept as I saw my son in pain. We kept on praying and trusting God for divine healing, until someone gave us your contact and we followed up subsequently. After our first contact, you promised to investigate it, which you did, and gave us some strange and eccentric information concerning his life, because we saw ourselves as people in dire need, we followed all your instructions together with some bottles of oil and water you sent to us. I must confess that we noticed some significant changes after the prayer; he started eating well and discussing with some of his friends. The second phase of the prayer brought his total freedom as he became completely healed and the entire test conducted on him showed he was negative as the growth vanished, to the glory of God. God that did this through you must continue to be praised forever more. God bless you, my brother, and continue with your good works to humanity.”

– Mr. Luis Odion, [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I must first of all thank our heavenly father that manifested his power through you by the application of the oil I ordered. After using the oil and praying as you instructed, I had some amazing and awful dreams that convinced me of my freedom. On one occasion, I saw some demons that appeared to me as young girls and upon the realization of their true identity, which sparked off a serious battle, they turned to snakes. By the grace of God, I overcame them and cut one into three pieces; though the three parts later disappeared mysteriously. After that, the Lord, through his son Jesus Christ, opened my eyes to so many things. Glory be to God that after the prayer, the spirit of near-success syndrome that has held me for many years vanished. Today, I no longer experience near-success syndrome, which was the purpose of my prayer… God be with you, sir.”

– Bro. Oliver Onuigbo

“Dear Professor Uzorma, I want the world to hear my testimony. At last, God has answered us. I am from Mbaise in Imo State; we have passed through hell in life. There was this mighty bird that followed every member of our family anywhere they went in this world. My elder brother lost his good job as a result of the appearance of this ugly bird to him in America. Each time this bird appeared, something strange always happened: someone in our family would die or business would not move forward or accident would occur. This has happened for over 40 years. In fact, I grow up to see it. We have gone to many places for prayer yet it was as if nothing was done. The bird appeared up to 10 times in a year, that of December 10th of every year made everyone to live in fear. To be frank, when I told you of this experience last year and you recommended your oil to me, I thought it was a joke. My wife for over 12 years of marriage had lost her baby due to the appearance of this bird. When I ordered your oil for the first time, it did not do the work as expected. However, the explanation you gave me on the nature of the attack motivated me to order the oil the second time. After using it according to the instructions, I noticed that since February this year up to this moment, none of my relations has experienced it again. Above all, my wife became pregnant in March this year. Things are now moving very well for all of us. Dear Prof. Nathan, I am grateful to God for this great thing that He has done.

– Mr. Okoro Igwe

“Dear brother, may all thanks go to our God who has blessed me through your oil. I am a contractor who has lost favour before men and women; all my efforts to get a single contract were spiritually aborted. For over three years now I have not done any single job. I have been living on the mercy of my friends. The day I read your column in The Sun newspaper, I decided to order your oil, which took me about three months to do. By the grace of God, I followed your spiritual instruction while doing the prayer. While in the prayer, I got a call from a company that had forgotten me for about a year, asking me to come and pick up a job that had been waiting for me. I went and saw the people and picked up the job. Now, I am still on the prayer and many calls are coming in for more contracts. Man of God, I can’t thank God enough for these miracles.”

– Engr. Paul, [email protected]

You may be pleased to know that Satan is fed up with native doctors, metaphysicians, occultists, etc, thus he has devised some religious means of getting people into his kingdom. This, however, does not mean that his workers like native doctors, occultists and much more are no longer working for him, No, rather they are not making enough converts for him, this impelled him into possessing some men and women who are now operating their occult groups as Christian churches. They are making convert via the working of miracles.

False prophets are everywhere. Yes, the rapid expansion of the work of the kingdom of darkness affecting and influencing the entire world, its governments, society, the church and the life of the believer is clearly seen in the world of man in the fantastic increase in crime, lust, deceit, moral depravity, suicide, war, homosexuality, fear, worry, anxiety, antheism, drug and alcohol addiction, occultism, false religious cults, and the work of and doctrines of seducing spirits and demons.

Satan’s invisible army is an army of demons. Demons have distinct personalities. As the great imitator, Satan also enter the realm of employing “gifts of healing”, we are witnessing a tremendous growth of healing ministries in the world today. Most are financially successful and reach vast audiences.

Their emphasis is on healing, some of these ministries are of God; others are of Satan, posing as angels of light. God’s people should not be so naïve to believe that all healings are of God.

Satan knows how gullible people are particularly when they are sick and seek immediate healing that is why his demons are ever ready to win another convert via the healing system. This is one of the easiest avenues for success he can rely on. One evidence of the end times in which we now live is rise in the occult. We are seeing a rise in multiple ministries many of which have a form of godliness but their power is from Satan.

The Bible says: “Having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof; from such turn away” 2 Timothy 3:5.

What does the above Biblical portion mean to you? You need to know that some of these agents of darkness are posing as ministers of righteousness, that is, having a form of godliness, but in reality their power came from the prince of darkness hence; they deny the profound righteousness inherent in the true worship of God head. The truth and the way out is, “FROM SUCH TURN AWAY”.

Don’t be swayed into believing them because of the miracles you have seen them perform. If you are a sincere child of God you will come to the proper knowledge that what is seen today in some churches as “MIRACLES”, are nothing but GREAT MAGIC that has its source from Satan. As you read on, you will come to know many unknown and thus be impelled by your conviction to only trust God and be led by him for this is the first step of victory over some clergies that are having forms of godliness but are workers of iniquity. I warn, as the Bible had warned: “From such turn away.”