From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who registered for mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their notification slips ahead of the examination scheduled for March 30th, 2023.

The information which was contained in the JAMB news bulletin released on Monday, also provided guide for participating candidates on how to access and print the notification slips via JAMB’s website.

It added that the notification slip contain

the candidates’ registration number, venue, date and time of the examination. “This will enable the candidates easily locate their centres before the examination.”

JAMB warned candidates against lateness, hence it suggested that candidates should be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification, insisting that the scheduled commencement time for the examination is sacrosanct.

In addition to that, the Board restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice, and also advised candidates against appearing in the examination halls with prohibited items such as wrist watches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

It also asked candidates to desist from the application of “laale”(henna) to do fancied

drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede

biometric verification.

JAMB introduced the mock examination in 2016 to enable candidates conquer anxiety and get early acquaintance with Computer Based Test (CBT) system, and in addition to that, have an idea of what to expect on the examination day so they can prepare better.

Meanwhile, JAMB has commenced distribution of security gadgets across the States Commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in readiness for the 2023 mock-UTME.

JAMB confirmed that it has sent delegations to all States Commands of NSCDC across the country to distribute the security gadgets that would be used during the upcoming 2023 Mock-UTME.

It, thus implored the State Commandant to

ensure that the officers to be deployed to the various examination centres arrive at their places of assignments a day before the examination to attend the pre-examination briefing and to also ensure they do not collect any items for safekeeping from the candidates during the exercise.