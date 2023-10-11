By Chinenye Anuforo

With the projection that mobile advertising market size will grow from $175.62 billion in 2023 to $750.21 billion by 2030, MTN hosted its mobile ads customers at a breakfast meeting in Lagos and enlightened them on the benefits of digital advertising as well as the numerous opportunities it offers to brands.

The event, themed “Unlocking Opportunities for Businesses” also featured testimonials from companies that have optimized the MTN mobile ads proposition to advance their business strategy.

The event kicked off with opening remarks from the Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni. She highlighted the endless opportunities derived from digital services, especially from mobile advertisement. She said, “We have the most impactful opportunity for getting Nigerians to see our brands. We have the data, the information, the technology, the strategy, the know-how, the experience and the team at MTN is working together to expose this ecosystem to business owners, but we need to collaborate with our customers to understand their pain points and meet them at the point of their advertising needs.”

Eyitayo Amushan, Senior Manager, Digital Campaign, Digital Services, MTN Nigeria also shed light on the benefits MTN offers to brands and what they are achieving in the mobile ads space. During his presentation, he reinstated MTN’s key advertising objectives which is to be the largest publisher, connecting brands with highly engaged customers and to anonymize and aggregate customer data to provide insights and value to advertisers. He also stated that brands should leverage local advantages available regardless of the different strategies they use in advertising.

Eyitayo added that security standards which align with regulatory bodies were in place to ensure that ads on the MTN platform were not bots. “We do not joke with standards, especially regulatory compliance. We are aware of the regulations that exist and we at MTN make sure we adhere to them” he said.

This initiative further proves MTN Nigeria is transitioning from a telco to an ICT company. The MTN mobile ads also emphasizes the organization’s commitment to providing SMEs with the necessary tools, resources and support to thrive in a competitive business landscape.