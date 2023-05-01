•Rescue pregnant Chibok schoolgirl, baby

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have destroyed an operational base belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists group and arrested 19 terrorists.

The troops of Sector 3 also recovered several weapons from their hideouts in the North East of Borno.

The terrorists were intercepted and arrested on April 29, at Kangori village, located about 17km West of Damasak, during intensified patrols, raids and mop up operation by the troops of Operation Desert/Lake Sanity II, at the Bulabulin general area.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, said the troops also recovered some IEDs making equipment and six AK 47 magazines, among other weapons. The troops equally burnt down some of their hamlets.

This latest success underscores the continuing efforts of the Nigerian military to neutralise the Boko Haram threat and restore peace and stability to the region.

Soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the Northeast have rescued another kidnapped student of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

The victim, Hauwa Maltha, 26, said to be on serial number two in the list of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, was rescued by troops of 114 Task Force Battalion, Bita. She hails from the Kibaku tribe in Jila in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

She was said to have been rescued alongside her three-year-old child by the troops while on clearance operations at Lagara. The victim, after her abduction, was forced into marriage in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist leader, Shekau, who later died in Lake Chad.

She was, again, forced into another marriage to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children for him. Mallam Muhammad, her second husband, was also killed in the Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP.

Upon her rescue, she was taken to a military medical facility, where she was found to be about eight months and two weeks pregnant. She has since undergone thorough medical examination along with her baby, and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.