From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has interested suspected suppliers of foodstuffs and other needs to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP).

The regional force in a statement yesterday from its headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad capital, said the logistics suppliers were intercepted and arrested the suspected logisticians following search operations between March 4 and 8th in northern part of Borno.

“The Multi-National Joint Task Force continued to intensify operations against terrorists including their logistic suppliers following several arrest of some of the BH/ISWAP logisticians recently,” MNJTF spokesman Lt Col Kamarudeen Adegoke said.

He said one Muhammed Sabo and Sarki Danladi were arrested while trying to exit Munguno town to the Tumbuns allegedly to link up with the terrorists.

He said troops seized two blankets, l fishermen identity card, three wristwatches, two access passes which were issued by the terrorists, 20 empty sack bags among others.

The passes are cards authorized by the terrorists to clear the suspects when they meet other members of the group in the bushes

Another two were also intercepted along Monguno- Kekeno– Cross Kauwa-Baga identified as a Main Supply route in the area, the force said

Others were also arrested with money totally about N62,000,

ATM card and invoice containing the lists of items to procure.

He said some Boko Haram alsp surrendered to the force, noting that the infighting in Bolo Haram and ISWAP camps with troops bombardments also helped in containing the terrorists activities.

Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon military personnel formed the troops of the MNJTF