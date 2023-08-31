From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has bid farewell to its Deputy Force Commander and 12 Military Staff Officers as they concluded their one-year mission.

In a special ceremony held at the MNJTF headquarters in Ndjamena, the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, decorated them with MNJTF medals in recognition of their dedicated service.

Addressing the officers, the Force Commander who commended the officers for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts, said “The senior officers have shown exceptional professionalism and valor in the fulfillment of their duties. Their contributions to the MNJTF mission have been invaluable and have significantly contributed to our collective efforts in creating a safer and more secure environment in the Lake Chad Basin.”

The Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Assuoalai Blama in his response, while thanking the MNJTF and its leadership for the opportunity to serve in such a crucial role, emphasized the importance of the MNJTF’s collaborative approach, highlighting the need for continued cooperation amongst the participating staff officers to effectively combat the escalating security challenges faced by the region.

He stated, “It has been an absolute honor to work alongside the officers of the MNJTF, who have displayed utmost dedication and resilience in the face of adversity. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and my team, and I have full confidence that the MNJTF will continue to achieve great success under the guidance of its capable leadership.”

The ceremony concluded with warm wishes and farewell messages exchanged amongst the officers, symbolizing the camaraderie and bonds developed during their tenure with the MNJTF. The Force Commander urged the departing officers to leverage their experiences and expertise gained during their deployment to further contribute to peace and security in their respective home countries and the wider international community.

As the MNJTF bids farewell to its Deputy Force Commander and 12 Military Staff Officers, their departure marks the end of a successful chapter in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin. The MNJTF remains resolute in its determination to strengthen regional security cooperation and continue its relentless pursuit of lasting peace in the region.