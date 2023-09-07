From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), has appointed nine of its staff as brand ambassadors.

The brand ambassadors were drawn from various departments and units of MLSCN with the purpose of helping to project the good name of the Council and also push the brand awareness through various social media platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter), Threads, Instagram, Telegram, and are also expected to bring necessary feedback on the messages transmitted through them.

Registrar of the Agency, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, told the selected staff at the inauguration ceremony, in Abuja, that they chosen from among several others staff, an indication that they have distinguished themselves in various ways that earned them the opportunity.

He said: “Against the prevailing trends, we refused to engage outsiders as brand ambassadors while we are blessed with staff that epitomize good conduct and effective performance. Therefore, you must do your best to justify the confidence reposed in you by the management.”

He maintained that the selection followed a thorough and meticulous process that ensured that only those with a track record of good conduct and effective performance, with the capacity to add value to the MLSCN brand were selected.

The Registrar noted that the appointment of staff as brand ambassadors was a landmark development, particularly in the health sector, indicating the management’s recognition of the contributions of staff which will, expectedly give them a sense of belonging.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the gesture would encourage the staff to redouble their efforts towards the actualization of MLSCN mandate.

He said: “This is a case of many are called but few were chosen. Out of all the staff, only nine were selected to become MLSCN Brand Ambassadors, implying that the Council has found you worthy in conduct and performance, hence you are being linked with her hard-earned reputation.”

Those selected expressed appreciation to the management for finding them worthy and promised to do their utmost to add value to the agency’s reputation.