From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has been awarded global certification to carry out world class laboratory equipment calibration.

The certification, which was issued by the Kenya Accreditation Services (KENAS), will ensure that equipments calibrated by the National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre (NaLECC), being managed by the MLSCN are accepted all over the world.

Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, who spoke at the presentation of the certification in Abuja, expressed optimism that the certification will increase the push to avail more citizens quality diagnosis and treatment.

He appreciated the support of the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) which culminated in the global certification.

He said: “Today, we can say, without any fear of contradiction, that NaLECC is the first of its kind in West Africa. More so, despite its young age, the NaLECC has now joined the prestigious league of accredited facilities in the country.

“I encourage all Federal Medical Centres and Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria to take advantage of this world-class facility to ensure that their equipments are calibrated for quality assurance and optimum performance. Doing so will help them to achieve the desired outcome for the patients.”

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MLSCN, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, in his remarks, encouraged all tertiary health institutions to take advantage of the services at the facility.

He explained: “Government hospitals and healthcare facilities do not need any criteria, as long as they have a diagnostic laboratory where samples of patients are being tested. The equipments are expected to be calibrated to be sure of what the laboratory is giving out.

“Having attained this feat of international accreditation for the quality tripods of MLSCN, we sincerely appeal to the Federal Ministry of Health to make a policy statement requesting all Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialist Hospitals to avail themselves of the services existing at these facilities. “