The story was narrated about a father who wanted to inculcate discipline in his sons whom he regarded as weaklings, so he extended a friendly invitation to his next street neighbour whom he had severally seen jogging, climbing the hill and lifting very heavy objects including other strenuous activities. After sometimes, the son who was now under his tutelage complained that he was rubbishing his father by telling them that it is because his father was a weakling, that was why he sent his sons to him for better training, of course, the son would not swallow such an insult, quarrel ensued that degenerated into many oddities.

If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s earlier admonition to service chiefs to “work” together in the overall interest of the country was to be used as a ready made template for unity of purpose among the agencies, should it not be thoroughly analised further to understand the main import of the presidential advise?

Before now, inter agencies collaboration was almost non-existent. It was exhibition of agencies rivalry instead of synergy among security personnels.

It is necessary to witness inter agencies operational and administrative relationship, also inter agency marriage should be encouraged. However, recent official visit of the newly appointed Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja were he requested for what he described as “enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Army in real operational activities, to tackle trans-border security threats.”He said the NCS had maintained a cordial relationship with the army in many areas such as training, distribution of relief materials, among others, adding that the current security situation across Nigeria’s borders required deeper collaboration.”

Leaders are known for their visionary stand. So, also, leaders can out of over zealousness set trap for themselves by throwing banana peel on their way without proper consideration of their actions. This could be very painful and disastrous after experiencing the fall. From all indication, apart from official interest, one could notice an “ethnic or brotherly affiliation “ bond. However, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs need to be reminded that there is always a line of separation between collaborating security agencies. This is why personnels of the police are often at log ahead with personnels of the Department of State Security. The same misunderstanding often rear up its ugly head when the military are “ collaborating” with the police. Only recently, a fracas ensued between the police and military personnels in Taraba state. According to report, “In a show of force, the “military infiltrated the Police Headquarters in the city in retaliation for the alleged stabbing of its personnel by the police and shot about three officers.”

This is just one painful incident. As a security and crime journalist. I have been opportune to join soldiers and policemen on many joint patrols in Lagos, Enugu and Benue state and it is evidently clear that the government and security leaders who approved such joint patrols have a different mindset of a better relationship but the personnels always strain the relationship with their unruly and intolerant behaviors among the operational personnels. It is very obvious that there is tint of institutional animosity often exhibited among the lower ranks. The rivalry often witnessed during joint operations does not speak well of the agencies. These differences are noticeable among the civil populace and this does not speak well of security agencies. Many security observers opined that the Acting CG of Customs should do a rethink and instead establish a special Customs squad to be specially trained by the military for the sole purpose of fighting smugglers and curbing their activities. Such a unique squad like the Nigeria police Mobile Force would always be handy to tackle every criminality along the borders. The training impacted on the Civill Defence Corps by the military has been remarkable and it is such training that the Customs service needs and not collaboration to jointly operate along the boarders.

Eclipse of Insecurity

Many Nigerians know what “eclipse” means because they witnessed it in 2001.

However, scientists say the next Eclipses would have a worldwide visibility from Nigeria on 28th Oct 2023 which would be known as “Partial Lunar Eclipse”. Eclipse, is define as “The blocking or partial blocking of light from one celestial body by another celestial body”.

In the same vein, many Nigerians know the beginning of one of the world bloodiest terrorist group locally known as Boko Haram ( A Nigerian assemblage of youth terrorist with radical lslamic orientation). They emerged and spread across the northern regions into neighbouring countries like Mali, Chad,Niger and Cameroun. Their heinous activities were resonating across the world, giving the country a very bad image.

In summary, three Presidents have witnessed the activities of these criminal elements who over the years have sent millions of innocent Nigerians to their early graves. Leaving many children to be orphans and destroying national state structures. Each of the Presidents tried their possible best. On his part, President Goodluck Jonathan never envisaged the turn of event when the Chibok girls were abducted, it took a combined security team report to convince him that terrorists were operating in his country. Then came President Muhammadu Buhari who beat his chest promising Nigerians during his campaign tour promising a turn of event by turning the table into victory. Unfortunately, under his leadership as an experienced war General, the terrorist gang metamorphosed into another more deadly and assertive terrorist group known as “Bandits”, also under his administration, other armed groups sprang up in the West, East and other parts of the country increasing the insecurity in the country. In a nutshell, he was unable to fulfill his campaign promises. Today, it is the turn of ‘Emi lo kan’ literarily translate as “It is my turn. As the country steps into its 63 years independence celebration mood, questions are dancing on many inquisitive lips . They want to perfectly read the security and economic body language of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu now that it’s his turn. Shall we see the complete eclipse of insecurity and economic woes in the country ? Only time will tell.

( To be continued)

