MKH Group Ltd, a parent company of seven subsidiary companies has named Mr. Iwejuo Ugochukwu as its new Media Director. With a decade of experience in media strategy and execution, Iwejuo Ugochukwu, is well positioned to bring expertise promote Media – Corporate relationship of the organisation.

According to Sulaiman Adebayo, Branch Manager of the company, Iwejuo’s appointment takes effect immediately and is expected to oversee the media team at MKH Group, developing and executing media strategies that align with the Group’s overall objectives and deliver unprecedented results for all stakeholders.

Iwejuo comes to MKH from a bilateral Chamber of Commerce, where he led the Communications arm; overseeing the virtual and physical capture of the brand, media planning, and buying for a diverse range of clients. Before that, he held parallel positions at several top-tier agencies, working on campaigns for both local and international brands.

Adabayo affirmed that MKH was confident that Iwejuo’s experience, work process, and leadership skills will be instrumental to driving the media department to new levels of success. “We look forward to the impact he would make on our clients and the industries we serve,” he stated.

In his response, the new Media Director, said he was delighted to serve the company and would do everything necessary to deliver even beyond the expectations of company and other stakeholders.

“I am honored to join the MKH Group, and I’m eager to work with such a visionary company and look forward to driving its media department to new heights,” he assured.