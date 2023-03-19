From Gyang Bere, Jos. From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure. From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha. By Chukwudi Nweje. From Joseph Obukata, Warri. From Sola Ojo, Kaduna. From Layi Olarewaju, Ilorin. From Priscilla Ediare,Ado-Ekiti

There were mixed reactions to the governorship and state assembly elections conducted yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Plateau State, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang, applauded the polls, expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious.

Mutfwang, expressed this confidence after casting his vote along with his wife at Pushik I polling unit in Ampang West, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He commended INEC officials for the early arrival of election materials and charged them to be fair to all political parties concerned.

Mutfwang, who described the process as smooth, said everything had been done to ensure that every vote count.

He, however, noted that there were situations where some results sheets were mixed up in some local government areas, adding that the issue was under control.

“I feel elated and grateful that this day has finally come. We have come along away and I am grateful that I have cast my vote.

“I am optimistic that the outcome of the election will be favourable to us. We expect the votes of the people to count and we expect that the process will go on peacefully so that what God has ordained for Plateau state will come to manifestation,” he posited.

In the same way, the governorship candidates of Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, have commended the INEC for the smooth conduct of the election, describing the process as peaceful.

Dakum expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the end of the poll and commended INEC for starting voting as early as 8:30am.

Nentawe, who voted in his Dungung B polling Unit at LEA primary School, Kanke Local Government Area and described the turn out as massive, commending INEC for the excellent preparation. He expressed optimism that the outcome of the election would be in his favour.

The conduct of the election in Kaduna was also adjudged to be orderly and peaceful. The governorship candidate of the Labour Party and PDP, Jonathan Asake and Isah Ashiru Kudan respectively, described the process as well organised and peaceful. They spoke to newsmen shortly after they cast their ballots in their respective polling stations in different geographical locations.

Asake, speaking with journalists after he voted at his Angwan Rimi polling unit in Zango Kataf local government area of the state said: “I was told that the BVAS machine malfunctioned earlier in the morning but was fixed later which I think was the only thing I heard about. I hope things go on peacefully as it is here.

“There can always be voter apathy depending on the circumstances. In this polling unit, there is no voter apathy. People turned out higher than what we had in the last elections. I pray it will be the same all over the state. People are expecting good changes.”

Similarly, his PDP counterpart, Ashiru, thanked God for granting the state a peaceful atmosphere, just as he thanked voters that came out to cast their ballots for the candidates of their choice.

“We thank God. The election is well organised and more peaceful here than what we had the last time. People also came out here in their number. I hope that everything will go on smoothly to the end”, he said.

The report from Kwara State equally showed that voting process was equally orderly and peaceful. Unlike the previous experience, there were no logistic challenges like the ones that characterized the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. INEC official arrived early at the polling units, while the BVAS also worked very well.

The gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alh Yaman Abdullahi, also speaking with journalists at Kuchita primary school, Polling Unit 003 in Tsonga in EduLocal Government Area of Kwara State, after casting his vote, said “information we are hearing from everywhere across Kwara shows that we are the favourite. He, however, alleged inducement of voters by the ruling APC, saying “it’s not good for democracy.”

Yaman said he would appeal the results if it is not satisfactory. You cannot embrace a result where you are robbed. “No one is going to allow that,” he declared.

A newly elected member of the House of Representatives for Edu/Moro/Patigi federal constituency, Alhaji Saba Ahmed Adamu, while reacting, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the elections by INEC. “Whoever wins this election should accept it in good faith because it is the Almighty Allah that gives power to whoever He wishes, no matter what you do,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, speaking in the same vein, said that his Principal was committed to a peaceful transition.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari said this after casting his vote at polling unit 004 Akanbi ward, Ilorin South local government area, Ilorin.

“I am happy; the election has been very peaceful, calm. I want to ask our people to conduct themselves in orderly manner throughout the period of the election. One of the legacies that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to bequeath to Nigeria is free conduct and credible election conduct,” stated.

The Delta State candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Goodnews Goodman Agbi, in his own reaction, decried the faded logo of his party INEC put on the ballot paper, claiming that it was deliberately designed to rig him out of the governorship race.

Agbi, who spoke after casting his vote in Ikruvuha quarters, Oyede Ward 12 unit 3, said that he was deliberately rigged out of the election because the ballot papers used by INEC had disenfranchised most of his supporters and people who came out en mass to vote for him.

He said that he had already briefed his legal team to study the circumstances and file a case against INEC over the development.

In Borno State, the Vice-President-elect, Senator Shettima Kashim, who cast his vote at his Lawan Kukawa Polling unit in Msiduguri around 11am, promised that the incoming government would work for the good of Nigerians.

Shettima gave this assurance while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri after casting his ballot.

“We will work assiduously for the good of the nation. We will reach out to all interest groups. We will not grandstand. It is time for sober reflection. We will bring all interest groups together and for the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, this is what will be done,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria had been budged down for too long by corruption, insecurity and other challenges, urging the people to support the incoming government to rebuild the country.

Despite the low turnout of voters experienced in the Ekiti during the conduct of the election, Governor Biodun Oyebanji expressed optimism that APC will clear all the 26 state assembly seats.

The governor, who noted that the turnout in the state assembly election was not as impressive as was recorded in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, described the development as unpleasant.

He, however, commended the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over its improvement on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Oyebanji made the remarks shortly after casting his vote at his Ward 006, Unit 003, Okelele street, in his country home of Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State.

He said, “So far so good. I just cast my vote and using my Ward as an example on the improvement on INEC technology.”

The Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Ayobami Salami, confirmed the low turnout of voters but assured that votes of those that came out to exercise their franchise would count.

Why I was suspended by Kebbi PDP-DG Presidential campaign

From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Kebbi state, Alhaji Bala Dole, Sardauna DoleKaina, has said that his suspension from the party is due to his courage to ask for the release of the money sent to the state for the party’s agents at the various polling units by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

Dole, while speaking with newsmen in his Birnin Kebbi residence, explained that those who went to Abuja to collect the money on his behalf did not settle party’s agents and other stakeholders entitled to the money.

He said:”I have complained to my boss, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the money he sent to Kebbi State was not distributed.

“Unfortunately, when we went to the field, I received a lot of complaints from various quarters that our agents were not paid.

“None of the agents at the polling unit was given the money. If not because the people of Kebbi State love Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we couldn’t have defeated APC at the presidential election.

He further explained that those who felt scandalized by his revelation were the ones behind his purported suspension. He, however, thanked the people who voted for Atiku Abubakar in the last election.

Presidential poll: Action Alliance drags INEC, APC, Tinubu, others before tribunal

The Action Alliance has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

In a petition endorsed by the national chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, the party claimed that the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25 did not correlate with the provisions of the electoral acts 2022.

Specifically, the party hinged its decision on the non inclusion of its candidates in the election as against various court judgments which ordered INEC to recognize all candidates of the party submitted to it by Omoaje.

Also joined in the petition was the flag bearer of the party in the presidential election, Major Hamsat Al-Mustapha whose candidature did not receive the blessing of Omoaje.

Omoaje reiterated that Hon Solomon David Okanigbuan was the sole presidential candidate of the party, having emerged at the presidential primary election of the party held in Abuja and attended by stakeholders of the party, security operatives and the media.

He said the exclusion of Okanigbuan from the presidential and National Assembly elections was against the rule of law and subsisting judgment of various courts including the Court of Appeal.

The party, therefore, sought an order of the Election Petition Tribunal to set aside the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25 and organize a fresh election where its recognized candidates will participate.

The Action Alliance also urged the tribunal to declare the presidential and National Assembly elections null and invalid as it fell short of standards enshrined in the Electoral Acts 2022.

The party noted that INEC deliberately failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Acts and also failed to obey court judgments which were favourable to the party.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal and several other courts had ordered INEC to upload the names of candidates submitted to it by Omoaje on its website and paste same on the notice boards of all its offices.

The Courts also directed INEC National Chairman, Prof Mamood Yakubu to recognize the candidates submitted to the commission by Omoaje who is the recognized national chairman of the party.