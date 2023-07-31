•As Nigerians await next batch

By Fred Itua, Abuja

Today, Monday, 28 ministerial nominees will file out, ready to face their long, probably tortuous walk to become minister-designates, after their grilling by the Senate.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last Thursday, sent a letter containing names of 28 ministerial nominees to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to the letter read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday by Akpabio, more nominations are expected in the coming days and a full cabinet expected to be inaugurated in another two weeks.

Akpabio, while reading the letter, listed the names, listed Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama, Architect Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Doris Aniche, David Umahi and Nyesom Wike

Others are Mohamed Badaru, Nasir El-Rufai, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nkiru onyejiocha, Olubumi Ojo, Stella Okotekpe, Uju Kennedy, Bello Mohammed Goroyo, Dele Alake and Lateef Fagbemi.

Also listed are Mohammed Idris, Edu Muhi, Wahid Adebayo, Imma Suleiman, Ali pate, Joseph Usev, Abubaka Kyari, John Eno and Sani Abubakar Damladi.

While states like Cross River and Katsina got two nominees each, Lagos, Osun, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Yobe and Zamfara got no nominees.

The aforementioned omitted states are expected.

President Tinubu, who was elected over five months ago, delayed the transmission of names of ministerial nominees until the last constitutional-mandated period. For a President who had promised to hit the ground running, pundits had questioned if the mantra was a mere rhetoric or another political jargon.

Another shocker for many Nigerians, who waited endlessly for the names to be announced, was the inclusion of known faces who have paraded the corridors of power since 1999.

The expectation that the list will be populated by technocrats didn’t pan out. But many stakeholders and pundits are still hopeful that the second batch of the list will contain real technocrats who will reverse Nigeria’s dire situation in the coming months.

With the little enthusiasm heralded the first list, it is unclear if the crisis rocking the different political bases across the country, will allow Tinubu pick the best brains.

In Lagos, there are claims that Tinubu is in a dilemma on who to settle for among too many contending interests. Some believe that he’s more at home with Ambode Akinwunmi. But his ambitious Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, are believed to be opposed to the choice. Notwithstanding, a decision is expected to be taken by Tinubu in another one week.

In Ogun, forces are reportedly against the choice of Bayo Onanuga, who played a key role during the presidential elections as director of media.

His controversial statements, unnecessary face offs with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and his ethnic profiling, are among the reasons why his nomination is facing a stiff opposition.

Gbenga Daniel, who is a serving senator, still appears to stand a better chance to be nominated. With Tinubu’s recent open statement about the possibility of plucking him from the Senate, Daniel may get lucky.

In Bayelsa, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Timipre Sylva, are believed to be at loggerheads. Jonathan played a pivotal role behind the scenes during the elections and supported Tinubu.

Sylva on the other hand, is the APC leader in Bayelsa State. His role in supporting Tinubu during the last elections, can’t be independently verified. The duo are expected to reach a compromise soon, notwithstanding.

In Kano, the situation appears to be more dicey and has so far defied any solution. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso may have struck a deal with Tinubu but the immediate-past governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje, is opposed to the arrangement.

To solve the problem, Kano State may get two ministerial slots, to enable Tinubu accommodate Kwankwaso and Ganduje’s interests.

Kebbi State is not exempted. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, immediate-past governor of the state though he worked for Tinubu, is facing a stiff opposition. He failed to deliver his state to Tinubu and secure key National Assembly positions.

If President Tinubu insists, the coast may be clear for the embattled former senator, who has exhausted all his political cards. His known and controversial relationship with late military dictator, Sani Abacha, may be a game spoiler for him.

Governor Yahaya Bello and James Faleke are in a tug of war in Kogi. Bello, an Ebira man from Kogi Central, has chosen his kinsman to replace him. The move has angered many political stakeholders in the state.

Faleke, a Yoruba man from Kogi West, is scheming to serve in Tinubu’s administration. It is unclear if Tinubu will accommodate the two contending interests.

Immediate-past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and former senator who represented Yobe North in 2015, Mohammed Hassan, are in a show of supremacy.

Though Lawan didn’t work for Tinubu during the elections, he has however been lobbying to serve as minister in the current government.

Buni, who was also accused of working for Atiku Abubakar, is also battling to have his candidate nominated as minister. Hassan who was a prominent member of Tinubu’s campaign council, is also pushing to be nominated.

The case of Zamfara State is unique. Former Senator Kabiru Marafa and immediate-past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, are battling to secure the only available slot.

Marafa served as State Campaign Coordinator for Tinubu in Zamfara State. The state also gave Tinubu the highest number of votes in the entire North West. It is unclear how Tinubu will navigate through the mines.

Beyond the aforementioned, other key issues about the personal lives of the nominees and their time in office, will come to the fore during the confirmation hearing by the Senate, kicking off today, Monday.

Giving an insight into what may transpire, Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, told Senate Correspondents that the screening exercise will commence on Monday by 11 AM.

He said the screening will take days or weeks, but added that the Senate will not be in a hurry to stampede nominees.

Adaramodu said every nominee will be thoroughly screened and ensure that no sacred cows are protected.

He said: “The screening will be very thorough. There will not be a case of ‘take a bow and go’. The 10th Senate will examine the character, experiences and background of the ministerial-nominees. The 10th Senate will not disappoint Nigerians.

“We’ll meet the expectations of Nigerians. The nominees, when confirmed, will bring life the economic comatose of Nigeria. There will be no shadow screening. If you have a resumè, you have the character to defend it.

“We’ve suspended all rules for us to sit on Monday. We’ve suspended our annual recess. This is a national assignment. We’re starting the screening on Monday. It will take days or weeks. We won’t limit ourselves. Every question will be asked.”