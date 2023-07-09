By Gabriel Dike

Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Dipo Fasina has been found, eight days after he went missing in Turkey.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria High Commission in Turkey, located Dr. Dipo Fasina, who went missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting a flight back to Nigeria.

Fasina, 76, travelled to Algeria on the invitation of the government but missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Nigeria.

The former ASUU president, known as ‘Jingo,’ was said to have been missing since Saturday, 1 July.

Daily Sun gathered that his family members, colleagues and friends could not reach Dr. Fasina leading to a frantic search for him.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed the development and explained that the union reached out to people to assist in locating Dr. Fasina.

One of his colleagues, Prof. Olusiji Sowande told Daily Sun that Dr. Dipo Fasina was found at the Nigerian embassy in Istanbul.

He said the former union president would arrive in the country tomorrow (Monday).