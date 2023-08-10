From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 15- year-old boy simply identified as Ekine and resident of Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, who was declared missing on Monday August 7, 2023, was found dead around Nkpordiya River in Rumuulomeni,Obio/Akor Local Government Area on Thursday.

Daily Sun gathered that the parents of the deceased teenager had reported a case of missing person to the Police on Tuesday, August 8.

A source privy to the incident disclosed that the corpse of the teenager was seen by a boat driver when it floated on the river.

According to the source, who gave his name as Greg Owhonda, the deceased on the fateful day, went to the river with some children to swim.

He disclosed that parents of the teenager were informed and upon arrival of the scene they discovered it was their missing son.

Owhonda added that the boy’s parents said they were not interested to probe the circumstances surrounding their son’s untimely death and had buried him.

State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the development to journalists.