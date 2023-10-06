Young Nigerian women with beauty and character are set to have a new lease of life, as Wave Media and Talent Services Ltd team up with Tayo and Cynthia Adediran (TACA) Foundation to organize Miss Wave beauty pageant.

According to a statement signed by the progenitor, Cynthia Adediran, who also doubles as the host, the pageant, which is slated for November 25, 2023 at Royal Oak Center, Lekki, Lagos, is open to young women from across Nigeria, and the winner will receive a huge cash award, trip abroad, as well as a platform to use her influence to promote positive change.

“Miss WAVE (Women Advocates for Virtue and Empowerment) is a pageant that seeks to recognize and reward young women who are not only beautiful, but also intelligent, passionate and determined to make a positive impact on the world through skill acquisition and mentorship programmes. Unlike other pageants, Miss Wave Nigeria offers open doors of opportunity to contestants, as well as give them the possibility of going into acting, modeling, entrepreneurial careers and many more profitable jobs,” she said.

In addition to their individual pet projects, the winners of the pageant will champion the ‘Train A Girl Campaign’, which is an initiative of the TACA Foundation with which they hope to train 100 young girls and women in Lagos, in various skills such as, web design and development, digital marketing, photography, videography and editing, fashion designing, hair dressing and bag making.

“Our goal is to be recognised as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for young women in Nigeria. We envision a future where every woman feels empowered to pursue her dreams, challenge societal norms, and make a meaningful impact in her community,” Adediran reiterated.

The judges for the pageant are Bam Bam, Winfrey Agbelese and Victory Gbakara, while the delectable Simi Drey will co-host. The 5-star event will be spiced with fashion showcase promoting made in Nigeria brands by up and coming female fashion designers, and award presentation to female change makers in leadership, tech, business, fashion and entertainment.