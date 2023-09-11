From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Miss Duru Esther Chidera, a 22-year-old model representing Imo state has claimed the coveted title of Beauty of Africa International Nigeria (BAIP) 2023. The 16th edition of the pageant, held recently in Lagos, showcased an array of accomplished contestants from across the country, each embodying beauty, poise, and a commitment to positive change.

The runners-up for this year’s pageant included Obasi Chidimma (1st Runner-Up), Oladejo Mary Tobiloba (2nd Runner-Up), Akwuobi Esther Amarachi (3rd Runner-Up), Henshaw Deborah George (4th Runner-up) and Tarison Tehila Oyinkepreye who was Crowned Miss Teen International Nigeria 2023.

Miss Duru Chiderah, a passionate entrepreneur cum model impressed the judges and audience alike with her eloquence, compassion, and dedication. Her crowning moment was met with thunderous applause, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

The new Queens will be placed to represent Nigeria at various International Pageants some of which include Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Tourism International, Miss Teen International and Miss Multinationals respectively

The pageant director Engr Daniel Opuene in a statement made at the pageant finale stressed that the competition not only celebrates beauty, but also recognizes intelligence, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact. The new queen exemplifies these qualities, and her reign promises to be a beacon of inspiration for young women across Africa.

As the newly crowned 16th Beauty of Africa International 2023, Duru Chidera is expected to actively engage in community services, champion positive initiatives aimed at improving livelihood and promoting overall well-being.