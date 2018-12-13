University dons have fired their shot, one expected to make them partake in the dividend of elections. They have walked away from the class rooms, and insisted that government must put more money into education, pay their earned allowances and settle outstanding funding matters before they return to lecture halls. Their meeting with government representatives have yielded no result. Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, who leads ASUU, has told his members to prepare for a long strike as Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu laments that the agreement to provide funding to the tune of N 1.3 trillion over a period of Six years from 2009 is no longer feasible. As he reportedly put it, ‘…the country has just recently exited recession not long ago and we are beginning to recover from the consequences of low oil prices, which are happily picking up’. ASUU says government is delaying in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding with it, which both parties reached in 2017 as against the 2009 agreement said to have been made with late President Umaru Yar’Adua. There would no point splitting hairs over who reached the agreement. Government is a continuum which is why Nigerians see the Buhari regime making a political capital of completing rail projects began by the Jonathan government. The union wants to reap the effects of election in the belief that government, not wanting to be found wanting on the heels of elections, would hurriedly release funds. But it would seem the regime sees ASUU as a lesser headache than petroleum marketers. The Union has dug in, and moved to create more embarrassment for the regime, but government seem to have weighed the options, and seen that paying the marketers would avert looming social unrest, the type that saw fuel strikes consuming Lagos , and becoming social parties, where people came to Yaba Park to listen to musicians and social critics, who had been hired for that purpose. This government knows that the opposition has learnt the trick, and could deploy it to full advantage. ASUU may indeed go through a long strike given the apparent readiness of the regime to ignore it. The leaders may have to device other means to twist government’s arm on the matter.

Elections in Lagos, Imo and Ogun present rather interesting scenarios. Lagos has been governed by Tinubu since 1999, personally for seven years, and vicariously for twelve years. He has always decided who governs Lagos. His wife is a Senator, and no one dare raise his hand to be counted for that senatorial zone. I have described him in a previous article as ‘the only cock that crows in Lagos’. Cracks seem to have developed in the wall with the resignation of a members of Governor Ambode’s cabinet. The commissioner insists that his boss was unfairly treated during the party primaries in the state. Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the opposition party, is not new in the turf. His chance to wrest Lagos from the Supreme godfather of Lagos is herculean. It is believed that his attempt that crashed in 2015, in spite of the backing of ‘Federal might’, may be repeated now since the former opposition now has the ‘ federal might’ in its kitty. Agbaje, a former Tinubu ally, says he parted ways politically with the Asiwaju because he did not like Tinubu’s brand of politics. The fact of the matter is that Tinubu has become too entrenched in Lagos. If he did not lose Lagos in 2015, when the Federal government put everything in the political struggle, the new opposition may have to look for new ways of facing the political battle.