From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A political advocacy group, The Greater Africa Movement (TGAM) has clamoured for Hon. Beni Lar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to lead the Minority in the House of Representatives with her party being the second highest number in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

Lar, a seasoned lawyer, a fifth term lawmaker and politician , daughter of the founding chairman of the PDP, late Chief Solomon Lar is believed to be the most ranking female legislator in the National Assembly.

The lawmaker represents Langtang North/ South Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

A statement by the leader of TGAM, Amina Yahaya Okeke said, “Beni Lar is one of the very first eleven in Ranking in the Green chamber and the most senior ranking PDP member int the House from the house of representative from the North .

“The articulate and erudite lawmaker In terms of legislative representation of her people and superlative performance has no equal in Plateau State so much so that the good people of Langtang North and South Federal Constituency have given her a blanket cheque until such a time she chooses to retire voluntarily.

“Despite pressure by the opposition, Lar who has kept faith with the PDP through thick and thin like her late father deserves the highest position the House can offer the PDP for her seniority and unalloyed loyalty to the party”.

The group believes Hon Lar should be given a right of first refusal as the Minority leader even if the minority Whip of the house of representatives is zoned to the North Central.

The statement further said, “Already the North central where she comes from has been sidelined in the leadership positions in the Senate and House of Representatives by the ruling APC.

“Her election will also ensure some gender balancing in the continuous effort for maximum women inclusion in governance.

“It is a pride to be female, a mother and a nation builder. The PDP should do the needful and ensure that Justice ,equity and fairness prevail in line with the founding principles of the party where women have always had unhindered access and robust representation.

“Injustice and inequity has caused the PDP some monumental political misfortune in recent times.

“Electing Hon. Beni Lar as the Minority leader or Minority Whip is the right and democratic path to take to help heal some of the avoidable self inflicted wounds of the party”

The group however explained that the PDP still remain a pan Nigerian party with the potentials of rescuing Nigeria back to the path of glory and progress.