By Christopher Oji

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs,East and Central African Division, Abuja, has notified the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), other relevant agencies and Nigerians on the Cameroon’s intention to release water into river Benue .

In a statement by the Ministry ,signed by Director African Affairs, Amb. Umar Z. Salisu for the Permanent Secretary, he stated that, the Ministry was in receipt of a note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

“It is the pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagbo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the Esteem Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions”.