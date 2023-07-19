From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Ministries of Aviation and Aerospace and Petroleum Resources are collaborating to identify causes and sources of contaminated Jet A1 (aviation kerosene) supplied to domestic airlines.

Incidents of contaminated aviation kerosene assumed frightening dimensions recently as many airlines raised the alarm that the challenge could lead to air crashes if not immediately addressed.

To this end, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, paid an advocacy visit to his counterpart at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda on Wednesday to address the problem.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Meribole said he needed to convey the sincere worries of the aviation community over the incidences of fuel contamination to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He stated that the issue has elicited international reactions as the International Airlines Transport Association (IATA) has stepped into it due to the complaint received from the numerous airlines operating in Nigeria.

He further informed his host that Nigeria, as a signatory to the Chicago Convention of 1944, must abide by the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in ICAO Annex 19 which are intended to assist States in managing aviation safety risks.

He added that ICAO Annex 19 supports the continued evolution of a proactive strategy to improve safety performance which the advocacy visit intends to achieve.

Meribole noted that it was the responsibility of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to ensure that the necessary safety measures were put in place to prevent mishap in the air, thereby making flight to be safe for passengers and cargoes. He informed his counterpart that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace had taken proactive measures by giving definite instructions to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the civil aviation regulator in Nigeria, on how to address the disturbing challenge of aviation fuel contamination.

He affirmed that the NCAA was already collaborating with relevant agencies in the petroleum sector and airline operators to nip the problem in the bud.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Aduda said it was soothing the Aviation ministry worked assiduously to ensure Nigeria fulfilled its international obligations with respect to safety and security of flight in line with the Chicago Convention and its relevant Annexes.

He underscored the importance of aviation to the economic development of any nation and agreed that everything must be humanly done to ensure that the value chain in the importation and supply of Jet A1 to the airlines was not compromised because of its attendant consequences.

He asked for stricter checks by relevant officials in the importation, storing and trucking of Jet A1.

Additionally, he called for a sustained synergy with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace on how to generally deepen safety, even as he suggested an expanded meeting between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, to include the relevant stakeholders in the value chain supply of Jet A1 and the end users in the aviation sector to discuss the issue within the shortest possible time.