The 48 ministers assumed office yesterday after the inauguration by President Bola Tinubu.

In the inauguaral meeting with heads and officials of their various ministries, the unveiled their policy focus and canvassed the cooperation and support of the workers.

•Fagbemi warns against lawlessness

The new Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi on Monday assumes office to confront an inefficient justice system that is grappling with massive corruption, executive recklessness and disobedience to court orders.

Already, the 24th Attorney General of the Federation who arrived at the Federal Ministry of Justice at about 3:10 pm has warned staff, heads of agencies and parastatals under the ministry against acts of lawlessness and insubordination.

Fagbemi who was warmly received by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Ms.Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, directors, heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Justice, on arrival, stressed the strategic importance of the ministry in a democracy.

Among those who received him were Buba Marwa, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Shortly after his arrival, he was conducted around the office and introduced to directors, heads of agencies and parastatals under the ministry.

Addressing the staff of the ministry, Fagbemi who solicitated their cooperation in discharging his onerous duties said he is open to constructive criticism that would drive his administration to an achievable and remarkable success.

He tasked the staff on the need to re-double their efforts in the performance of their duties and to be guided by their oath of office and conscience.

•Lalong, Onyejeocha pledge decent work, remuneration

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong and state for the ministry, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, pledged decent work and remuneration for workers.

Speaking to heads of agencies in Abuja a few hours after their inauguration, Lalong said his administration would ensure workers get value for their labour and operate in a safe and conducive environment.

He said the ministry would work closely with the Organised Labour, and their affiliates to ensure all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably, address the new minimum wage as well as other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that the Ministry would leverage on Technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship and agriculture, among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

He further promised to escalate relations with the private sector, development partners, and international agencies, among others to ensure that unemployment and underemployment are reduced to the barest minimum.

“This is a call to service, and we shall do everything within our power to give our best in assisting the President fulfill his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria. Nigerians have trusted President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima with their mandate, and therefore expect a better nation where their dreams and aspirations will be fulfilled.

“The President has, in turn, mandated us to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment, which are critical to national development and prosperity.

“The task is certainly enormous but achievable, especially with the abundant human resources Nigeria is endowed with. We therefore need your support and understanding to succeed.

“Under my stewardship, the Ministry of Labour and Employment will fulfill its mandate of ensuring decent work for all Nigerians and making sure that our citizens particularly the youth and women get the opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

“We shall therefore mobilise and deploy all the resources of the Ministry towards ensuring that the matters relating to Labour and Employment are galvanised across relevant MDAs and sectors of the economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in a safe and conducive environment.”

•Oyetola assures of $1.5trn annual target in Nigerian Blue Economy

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured that his leadership would guarantee annual target of $1.5 trillion with adequate collaboration from all the maritime agencies.

He also vowed to ensure oceans and marine are safe, reliable and sustainable across the nation.

“Our oceans cover more than two-thirds of African planet’s surface. As we look ahead, my vision is rooted in the responsible management and utilisation of our marine resources to benefit not only our economy but also the health of our planet.

“Experts say the blue economy is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 trillion per year globally.

“Therefore, given our size as a country and considering the size of our blue economy, we should be a significant player in this sector.”

He said the sector has potentials to contribute immensely to revenue generation and provide jobs for the unemployed.

He said the nation ought to come up with practicable ways of ensuring the nation`s inland rivers, lakes, and waterways were well utilised, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

“And this can be done by embarking on a holistic dredging campaign for most of our strategically important inland waterways so as to make them navigable for the passage of goods and people.

“We equally have a duty to promote better inter-agency cooperation and coordination between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.

“As someone with a strong private sector background, we shall promote greater private sector inclusion while fostering greater efficiency through specialisation and the effective delineation of core duties between the units,“ he said.

•Be ready to work, Nnaji tells STI staff

Mr. Uche Nnaji, minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI) told staffers to be ready to work outside official working hours.

The minister said this when he was welcomed at the ministry after the inauguration.

Nnaji said the scope of the ministry had expanded with the inclusion of innovation, adding that it was no longer business as usual.

He said the mandate of the ministry permeated every other ministry; hence it was no longer going to be the normal work routine.

The minister said there were numerous advantages the government stood to benefit from the ministry as innovation was part and parcel of the ministry.

Nnaji called for collaborative efforts in order to move the ministry forward. He also adjourned the official interactive session till Tuesday.

•Mamman, Sununu seek team work in education sector

Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman and the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu called for team work to build the education sector.

They were received by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, directors and heads of agencies and parastatals.

Mamman called for collaboration and supports from heads of parastatals, directors and members of staff to move the ministry forward.

“Our president and the entire citizens expects us to deliver. For me, I work like a bricklayer. Everyday, he goes to site, the foreman gives him blocks to lay. And at the end of the day, he wants to see building come up and within six months the house is built. We have to have measurable system.

“The expectation is huge and our president is committed fully in tackling these problems and i enjoin every one to be part of this,” he said

Also, Dr. Sununu, who thanked God for the appointment, said the time is now to surmount the challenges in the sector.

He said working together as a formidable force would help overcome the challenges.

•Pate, Alausa promise improved health sector

Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Pate, promised to initiate programmes and policies that would herald improved health care service delivery to Nigerians, thus contribute to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“We will reverse medical tourism, improve health outcomes. There is a gap in health outcomes that need to be improved.

“When you fly from Addis Ababa to India you see a lot of people going for medical tourism and it is not a thing we in the health sector should rest on our oars and see as normal. We should do something about it and improve our health outcomes.

“It’s important that we deal with the issues of governance to improve the governance of health. Federal government, States and Local Government other actors would work together, including those who may be differently abled in the construct of health policy and implementation.”

Dr. Alausa promised to promote harmonious working relationship with Prof. Pate to ensure that Nigerians begin to appreciate and enjoy quality healthcare service delivery here in Nigeria.

“Nigerians deserve basic, comprehensive, international, acceptable level of health care, and we will start thinking of healthcare as a human right issue. Lack of basic healthcare to any Nigerian from now on will be considered as a violation of the human right of that Nigerian and we are going to latch on the staff of the ministry to ensure that we deliver,” he said.

•We won’t allow civil service bottlenecks stifle our set goals – Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said he would not allow any civil service role to affect the delivery of his job due to the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

He pledged to the administration’s readiness to give a new lease of life to the sector.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trust and believe would deliver effectively,’’ Alake said.

The minister said he specifically asked the president to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

‘’So, that position was one that I specifically ask Mr. President to give me and he obliged” he stated.

He warned members of staff to brace up for the tasks ahead in service in delivering renew hope to Nigerians adding that all civil service bottlenecks be eliminated to enable him carry out his duties effectively.

“I have worked as commissioner of information and strategy to the president while he was the governor of Lagos State and I understand how you civil servants operate, I won’t tolerate any bottlenecks that will hinder my job so any files that gets to you must be treated in an hour.”

Alake who stressed that all was set to implement President Tinubu’s directive in line with the mandate of the sector added that he would unveil his roadmap for the sector in the next couple days.

•Interior minister tasks paramilitary heads

Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, urged the paramilitary chiefs under the ministry to discharge their duties in line with the mandates that established them for effective service delivery.

He said he would hold them accountable for any infraction during the course of their duties.

The minister added that he was in the ministry to work but in doing that, there must be a good working environment.

He reminded them that the work of the ministry affected everyone, whether rich or poor, senior or junior.

“I don’t lead from the back, I lead from the front. We will try to do our best to provide leadership, built on the foundation of your support.

“I do not inherit enemies and I do not inherit friends. I make my own enemies and I earn my own friends. I am here to make a change and I am here to deliver results and I need you to help me to achieve that. Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens here in the ministry, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything. Therefore, it is you people that I will hold responsible for anything that goes wrong in the ministry,” he stressed.

•Finance minister pledges to drive economy to next level

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has promised to drive Nigeria economy to the next level.

Edun said President Tinubu has set goals on macro, physical and monetary policies, and measures for the country to advance. He said if the country patiently followed the steps outlined by the president, it would be stabilised in no time.

“ I have seen the digitalisation, let all work together to achieve all the goals,” he said

He commended the ministry staff for the warm reception given to him and also commended the former minister, Zainab Ahmed.

•Nigeria’ll compete with other countries digitally –Tijani

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has said that Nigeria had the opportunity to compete with other countries digitally not just other sectors.

Tijanni, speaking with the Heads of Agencies and other stakeholders under the Ministry on Monday in Abuja, urged them to kick the ground running.

The minister, who took over from Prof. Isa Pantami, pledged to come up with policies and regulations that can protect Nigerians from devices that contradict some emerging technologies and transform the industry.

“This is at the same time that the policy opens up opportunity for more people to actually build us into prosperity.”

According to him, he would build on the gains recorded so far in the ministry through effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry.

“I think it is always good to also take stock as well. You cannot improve what you do not know.

“It is impossible for us to move forward. If you do not assess what we have accomplished.

“The best way to make it effective is to use technology that connect our citizens to the services they want to use in a dignified way.

“Our goal is not to come up with policies from the public sector, whether it is from this ministry or not, that will put people in pain before they can access government services.”

Tijanni also said that the ministry was opened to collaboration with other countries, adding that there is no country that can become strong technically in isolation.

“The minister can formulate policies and regulations but if we are not working closely with industry, the things we want to see will never be built to the point where prosperity can come to our nation.

“If we do not collaborate with countries all over the world, we are going to be limited by what is available at the minute in terms of knowledge.

“We are going to be partnering with the best organisations and institutions in the world.”

According to Tijanni, part of the challenge is how to connect people to opportunities so that they can progress.

“This ministry is critical to unlocking opportunities for our people regardless of where they are.

“We are the face of the ministry which means, we have to update and upgrade our skills.

“This is to ensure that we are connected to modern knowledge, but most importantly, ensure that there is dignity in everything,” he said.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) are among the agencies under the Ministry.

•Adelabu pledges stable, accessible power

Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that government would empower Nigerians through stable and accessible power, stressing that every home, industry, school, and business will benefits from the government efforts.

To achieve the feat, Adelabu said the ministry will leverage on the Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023 to boost power supply in the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023 provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost and service reflective tariff, contract.

The Act also provides a rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria, and repeals the following Acts: Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005.

According to him, the ministry will diligently provide optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power needs across the nation.

He said that the task was not merely a requirement, but an expectation from both the President and the Nigerian populace who had endured years of power challenge.

“This responsibility weighs heavily upon us, and it is with conviction, divine guidance, and the support of President Tinubu, the National Assembly, government agencies and Nigerians that I pledge my commitment to achieve success in the power sector.

“Key to success will be an unwavering dedication to efficiency and collaboration, ‘’ he said.

Adelabu said that the ministry would foster robust partnerships between the private and public sectors, working collectively to enhance the nation’s economic and social well-being.

“Our focus will extend to aspects of life that truly matter: from households to small businesses, educational institutions to massive industrial productions, and beyond.

“A significant goal is the universal metering of households and addressing the challenges faced by our national power grid.

“We will equally pay critical attention to the options of renewable and alternative energies. The world is indeed going towards this direction and Nigeria must not be left behind, ‘’ he said.

The minister said that the ministry would also leverage on the power of technology and the bursting energies of talented youths to achieve its desired objectives.

He said that this would be pursued by ensuring robust handshake between the ministry’s ICT apparatus and the emerging technological ideas of young Nigerians to accelerate the envisaged transformation.

“Through this, we are convinced we will deliver services that would match the speed and values that the 21st century economy demands.

The minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for affording him the exceptional opportunity to serve as the minister of power in his administration.

“Recognising that there are numerous deserving and qualified Nigerians for this role, I am truly humbled that the President has entrusted me with this vital task, as we collectively envision the growth and prosperity of our nation, ” he said.

•Kennedy-Ohanenye affirms commitment to empowerment, rural farming for women

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has affirmed her commitment towards empowerment, rural farming, health for women and children in the country.

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated this on Monday on assumption of duty and meeting with the media in Abuja.

According to her, the ministry would work towards ameliorating the sufferings of women and children, particularly improved access to health care services and farming for those in the rural areas.

She explained that women across the six geopolitical zines will be trained on various skills, which they will also cascade to others to improve their livelihood, nation’s GDP, address street begging and insecurity.

” These are some of the things I will achieve from now to 100 days in office such as empowering women, teaching them skills, train the trainees for them to empower at least 10 people for us.

” I intend to start the train the trainees in the six geopolitical zines, which we will choose states or ballots to decide the states we will start from.

” And if we are able to achieve it in 100 days, we will definitely look at for people that will donate the materials for the people trained to start working on their skills, but on condition that each of them will train 10 people, which we will equally empower them,” she added.

On rural farming, the minister appeal to the public to desist from using their positions and connection to grab program targeted at a group.

” If we ask rural women farmers and you use connection to grab what belongs to them, when you know that you are not going to the village to do the farming.

“These are some of the things that we will not tolerate because I want to work with women and see those that are suffering, we look towards them and assist them,” she said.

She, therefore, urged the staff and other stakeholders to support the government towards achieving it’s mandates for the overall good of the nation.

” I want you to understand that I am not here to victimise anyone, unless you are not ready to work.

” I am here to motivate the women to work hard, teach them how to fish and protect their children with the little power president Tinubu has given me, that is my job,” she said.

The minister also urged partners and other stakeholders to support government through insurance scheme that will enable women and children in rural areas access quality health care services.

She also called for allocation of at least one per cent from taxation on alcoholic drinks, cigarettes and others to be channeled towards health care services for women, especially in rural areas to reduce mortality rates.

•136m Nigerians are poor – Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has revealed that 136 million Nigerians are contrary to the 133 million reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Edu, who spoke when she assumed duty, noted that the figure was alarming and disturbing.

She vowed to drastically alleviate the poor which she said was in line with the mandate of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“Lots of people in Nigeria living under $1.90. It will not continue. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said no. This is the end. We must bring renewed hope. I’m open to suggestions. I’m open to advise everyone and open.”

She tasked the directors to roll up their sleeves and get to work, adding that it would not be business as usual.

“I want to plead with you I’m a team player by push really hard. Like I push really, really hard. We have a huge job to do. And so all hands must be on deck.

“People are watching, the minutes are counting already. Nigerians are waiting. I want to beg us all to drop a layer side any baggage that will not allow us to do the job the way we should do it.

“I want to plead with us to fasten our seat belts because we’ll be flying at the speed of light. I do not know if it is good for you, but it’s good for the precedent and it’s good for Nigerians that a younger person dies here. And the reason is simple.

“We need energy we need innovation we need speed to reach 136 million people. As a matter of urgency, like the Permanent Secretary has said the cracks in the system, any failure at all in the system, any lapses in the system, whether it’s in the health sector or in the agric sector, anywhere.”