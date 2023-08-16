From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Political stakeholders in Southern Kaduna, zone 3 of Kaduna State have reminded President Bola Tinubu that the zone had not enjoyed ministerial appointment since 2015 when the All Progressive Congress (APC) came to power.

In a statement on Wednesday, the APC Chairman, Jema’a local Government Area of the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Koli, on behalf of critical Stakeholders urged President Tinubu to seize the opportunity of of the ministerial vacant position to consider the zone.

Recall that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai reigned his nomination following security reports surrounding his nomination from Northern part of the State.

Specifically, the stakeholders advised President Tinubu to consider one of their own, Dr.Abdulmalik Durunguwa the current Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC).

“We under the auspices of Kaduna state APC critical stakeholders comprising of both serving and former APC Local Government Party Chairmen, Zonal Party Executives, State Party Executives and other critical stakeholders across the state wish to lend our voices to the numerous calls and concerns to the President, His Excellency,Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider the Kaduna South Senatorial District (Zone 3) for a Ministerial slot nomination in which the former Governor of Kaduna state,Mal.Nasiru El-rufa’i willingly withdraw his interest to serve in that capacity.

“While it is unfortunate that Mal. Nasiru El-rufa’i as our Leader who was initially endorsed by all the Party Leadership and critical stakeholders in the state as its favourite nominee but later withdrew his interest,it is therefore our passionate appeal that the Kaduna South Senatorial District for the sake of fair representation be given this opportunity to fill in the gap having been left out of the ministerial appointment since the inception of the APC Government since 2015 till date.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that we have competent people such as Dr.Abdulmalik Durunguwa the current Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission, NPC, with a very rich Resume for public affairs and is fit to beyond any doubt to serve squarely in this regards. His nomination would best perfect the “round peg in a round hole” slogan.

“Dr.Abdulmalik Durunguwa have been one of the engine rooms that have been servicing, nurturing,and powering the party not only in the zone but the entire state since its inception as this could be attested by the numerous calls by Party loyalists across boards.

“And if Mr.President would harken to the call of many Kaduna state citizens to replace Mal.El-rufa’i with Durunguwa,he should be rest assured that whatever leadership qualities he seeks from the former is embedded too in the latter as he is his replica in both ability and intellectual capacity.

“This is a passionate appeal to Mr.President to consider this sincere request so that the zone too which is also a part of the golden goose that lays the golden eggs for our great Party,the APC,in the state should feel a sense of belonging on the national platform.

“And with Durunguwa as our nominee, be rest assured, Mr.President that you and the people of Kaduna state would be made proud.

“For all that care to know,that in the Kaduna South Senatorial District, the APC have a greater representation and presence at the grassroots controlling 60 to 70 percent leadership at the Local Government levels.This rules out any argument in its favour as a “no APC favourable zone”.

“Infact, the many roles played by the likes of Durungwa at the last general election had the zone with good outing which secured our victory for the state number one seat. So it is only reasonable to reiterate further that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander”. The statement said.

END.