From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two weeks after a group, Idoma National Elites drummed support for Dr Michael Achadu for ministerial appointment, another group under the auspices of Benue Advance Movement (BAM), a political support group has thrown its weight behind the call for the nomination of Dr Achadu as one of the Ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

The group called on all political leaders both at home and across the globe to support by ensuring that Achadu becomes minister from Benue State.

The leader of the movement, Hon. Terzungwe Aondowase in a statement described Achadu as a man of the people and the face of hope in Benue State.

“We believe that Dr Achadu will complement the development drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“We call on the governor of our dear State, Benue, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the government of the Federation Senator George Akume and all party faithfuls to join in one voice.

“We know that Dr.Achadu is not just being competent but his varse experience in the private sector and his philanthropist works places him over all others.

“We are happy to join many other support groups to continue to continue to clamour and show support, and call for the nomination of Dr Michael Achadu as one of the ministers in President Tinubu’s government,” the statement said.