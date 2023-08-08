From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Concerned Citizens of Kaduna State (CCK) has hailed the reports of security agencies allegedly indicting former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai from being confirmed as ministerial nominee by the Senate.

El-Rufai is currently undergoing security checks following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu among those to be confirmed as ministers by the Senate.

Based on the findings, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, and two other nominees are currently undergoing security checks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by the Chairman of the group, Sule Ibrahim, it said, “Most of those who cry loud against some policies of the former governor while in power as the governor of the state are now vindicated because the security reports against the former governor have exactly described who the former governor is”.

“It will be disastrous for such person to be given responsibility of handling a ministry that affects the entire country, who has boldly shown his alleged hatred to a particular faith and group of people especially the people of Southern Kaduna, who he neglected throughout his eight years in office.

“The present administration led by President Bola Tinubu should give responsibilities to people of unquestionable characters to ensure justice and fairplay is given to every Nigerian irrespective of any different.

“Nigerians need leaders that will unite the people because the present situation the citizens have found themselves has no barrier of any different but everybody is suffering and so, in unity, we will be able to solve our challenges not someone that will further caused confusion through his or her bigotry tendencies for his selfish interest.”

“In Kaduna state, insecurity became the order of the day, as the immediate past administration failed to confront the criminal elements but those that were being killed and their property destroyed were arrested and punished innocently.

“We call on the National Assembly and the security agencies to do a thorough screening to ensure only those with unquestionable characters are given the opportunity to man the affairs of the country to its promised land”. The statement said.