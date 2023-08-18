From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Engr Anslem Ijebor, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state, has expressed confidence that former Ebonyi State governor David Umahi will excel in his role as Minister of Works, based on his proven track record. Ijebor emphasized that Umahi’s selection was not only meticulous but also divinely guided to address Nigeria’s infrastructural gaps.

Speaking to journalists in Nasarawa during a visit, Ijebor highlighted that Umahi’s credentials as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a Fellow of the Nigeria Association of Technologists in Engineering underscore his engineering competence and capacity.

He contended that Umahi’s appointment signifies a departure from the conventional practice of assigning roles without due consideration of expertise.

“David Nweze Umahi, with his exceptional engineering background, is poised to bridge political, religious, and ethnic divides while championing enduring development and transformation in Nigeria’s infrastructure.”

The PDP Chieftain applauded Umahi’s accomplishments during his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, noting his commitment, competence, and ability to deliver on promises.

He maintained that Umahi’s leadership acumen extends beyond politics and encompasses unifying various societal aspects.

“Umahi is a bridge builder, a charismatic leader who can unite the nation across religious and political lines. His stable and loyal party loyalty, along with his dedication and trustworthiness, make him a devoted servant of the country,” Ijebor asserted.

“Having led Ebonyi State for eight years and facilitated its transformation despite limited resources, Umahi’s willingness to prioritize public service over personal interest garnered praise.” Ijebor lauded Umahi’s courage and unwavering commitment to the state’s development, terming it a reference-worthy feat.

He further emphasized Umahi’s role in maintaining peace within Ebonyi State, even amidst ethnic and political tensions. “With Umahi’s appointment as Minister of Works, it is anticipated that his remarkable achievements will extend nationally, fostering infrastructural growth and promoting unity in Nigeria’s roadmap.”