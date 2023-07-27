From Fred Itua, Abuja

Following the official transmission of names of ministerial nominees by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate has concluded plans to extend its sitting by one.

It is expected to defer its annual recess, which ought to have commenced today, Thursday. It will not commence its annual break next week after the confirmation hearing.

Meanwhile, the Senate has gone into a closed-door session to discuss details of the nominees, whose entire identities are yet to be unearthed.

According to details of the purported list, immediate past Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufia, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wale Edun, and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Adebayo Adelabu and Beta Edu. Names will be submitted today. Adelabu was the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while Edu was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).