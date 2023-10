From Fred Itua, Abuja

Nasir El-Rufai’s replacement from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Wednesday, collapsed on the floor of the Senate during his screening exercise.

He collapsed at about 1:50 PM. At the time of filing this report, medical personnel were attending to him and trying to revive him.

Worried by the development, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, called for an urgent closed-door session and asked newsmen to vacate the gallery.