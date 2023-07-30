From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A Political associate of Ali Pate, Idris Mohammed (Sarkin Yaki), says the choice of Ali Pate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one of the 28 nominees for confirmation as minister is a plus to the state and the country at large,

Mohammed said looking at Pate’s pedigree, his contribution to global health-related matters gives him an edge over many politicians in Bauchi state

The politician made the disclosure on Sunday in Bauchi while interacting with journalists.

Ali Pate, a one-time minister of state for health who hails from Misau, in Bauchi central senatorial district was nominated for ministerial appointment by President Tinubu, alongside 27 others.

According to his allies, Pate is a man of integrity and a game changer that Nigerians can be proud of.

“This type of people is what Nigerians need to serve them because of his antecedents in global space,“ he said.

“Pate has made a mark, especially in the area of the health sector.

“I am optimistic Ali Pate can deliver, he cannot allow mistrust and corrupt practices and will not lose focus to people mandate, he will not shy away with his responsibility”

“I affirmed that Nigerians will not be disappointed with Ali Pate as Minister we have confidence in him”

He also maintained that Pate’s trustworthiness accords him an advantage over many politicians for the entrancement of democracy not only in his constituency but in Nigeria in general.

“Where he comes from all over they know him throughout the world, they always approach him for his contribution they know his calibre and health of experience in health-related issues,” Mohammed added.

“Some of his associates are leaders of the world who are always proud to associate with him, many countries are willing to be closer to him.

“They know what he can contribute, had it been he wanted to serve his pocket, he wouldn’t have accepted Tinubu’s ministerial nomination as minister.”

Mohammed noted that President Bola Tinubu has made a good decision to pick Pate to serve the country once again, assuring Nigerians that he is a person that can be relied on to protect the public interest.