From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Tinubu Presidential Campaign Rally in Rivers State and National Chairman of the Protocol/Logistics Committee, Tony Okocha, has said that the nomination of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu, was well deserved.

Okocha, a strong political ally of Wike and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, expressed this in Port Harcourt on Friday, noting the former governor’s role in the president’s victory in Rivers.

He congratulated President Tinubu for nominating the former governor for federal appointment, and expressed optimism that he (Wike) would distinguish himself in whatever capacity he would be assigned to.

Okocha observed: “He (Wike) is noted for lofty achievements; where you think he would not succeed, he would succeed. Give him a stone, he would turn that stone to water. He has done excellently well in the state.

“And having done so well in the administration and leadership of the people, he is not a green horn. He has gotten the experiences and those experiences are the ones that we are expecting from him to export to the centre.

“Wherever the president wants to make as a priority in his renewed hope agenda, he (Tinubu) should assign former governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and he would be happy he did.”

He criticized those that earlier carried fake news about Wike and Tinubu over the ministerial list, describing it as a “nonsensical media stunt machinated by naysayers.”

Also, the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, has congratulated former governor Wike for his nomination as a minister designate.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Prof. Odu described the ministerial nomination of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State as well deserved in view of his selfless contributions to the socio-political and economic development of the nation.

She noted that his (Wike) sagacity as a seasoned administrator, astute politician and leader over the years stood him out among his peers.

She expressed gratitude to president for nominating him to serve in his cabinet, stressing that Wike would bring his wealth of experience to bear positively and add value to the Tinubu-led federal government.