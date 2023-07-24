From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Supporters of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, have been told to discountenance the insinuations that the Department of State Service (DSS) has removed his name from the ministerial list.

Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard (BAT-V), and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, made the call in Port Harcourt, on Monday, while reacting to an allgation making the rounds, that former Governor Wike raised his voice against President Bola Tinubu when he was informed that his (Wike) name did not scale through the DSS scrutiny.

Okocha said the rumour was a handiwork of mischief makers, noting that the author of that “fake news” is neither a staff of the Presidential Villa, nor an official of the DSS.

He asked: “Where, then, did he get the story that Wike’s name was removed by the security service?”

According to Okocha, the newspaper that the said story was published, was the same media outfit that carried fake news that former President Muhammadu Buhari was dead some years ago.

“This later turned out to be fake. Nigerians should disregard such fake news, as there is no iota of truth in it.”

Okocha, who confirmed that Wike’s name was still on the ministerial list, questioned who was nominated to replace the former governor to fill the Rivers State ministerial slot, if the fake news was real.

He continued: “Wike’s name is still very much in the list. Remember, that these people never believed that former governor Wike would be considered for a ministerial appointment. So, the best they can do is to resort to fake news.

“What offence did Wike commit to warrant his name being removed from the list? Which court of law in Nigeria found him guilty of any form of corruption. Lies from the pit of hell.”