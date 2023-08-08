From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abia State, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has described the nomination of eight women for ministerial positions by President Bola Tinubu, as a bold entrenchment of 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

Nwaogu, who stated this while reacting to the list of ministerial nominees released by the President, expressed gratitude to the President for upholding the principles of Federal Character in all his appointments so far.

Nwaogu, the Tinubu/Shettima women Coordinator in Abia further commended the President for the appointment of former representative of Ikwuano/Umuahia in the House of Representatives, Hon Samuel Onuigbo as a Board member of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“I have no doubt that the appointments made by the President would enable him to succeed in transforming the country, based on the appointees’ qualifications, cognate experience and achievements”.

Nwaogu solicited the support of Nigerians for the Tinubu-led administration, which she described “as a government in the right direction, with the aim to solving the social economic challenges of Nigeria” and urged the citizens to be patient as the positive effect of Tinubu’s economic policies would be massive