From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The South East APC Young Progressives Forum, on Monday, expressed their disappointment with the way and manner ministers were appointed by President Bola Tinubu, describing it as unfair to the people of the South East zone.

National Convener of the group, Paschal Candle, at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State, said that the lopsided appointment of ministers where the South East got only five slots whereas some zones got up to 10 was a violation of the relevant laws of the country.

“This is a clear violation of section 14(3) of 1999 constitution as amended and section 5 (a) and (b) under part 3 of Federal Character Commission Act 2004 in ministerial appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also want to draw the attention of Mr President and National Assembly on Section 14 (3) of 1999 constitution as amended which provides that the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity.

“It is also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.

“Section 5 (a) and (b) under part 3 of Federal Character Commission Act 2004 which also provides that “As far as practicable, the appointment to the various categories of political offices shall be done on the basis of equitable representation of the states of the federation, FCT or zones as appropriate using the relevant formula. The political offices concerned include (a) Minister of cabinet rank (b) Ministers of State…”

The group said that based on its record, the ministers appointed so far by President showed that the North West got 10 ministers (3 extra ministers), North East, eight ministers (2 extra), North Central, eight ministers (2 extra), South West, nine ministers (3 extra), South-South, seven ministers (one extra) South East got five ministers without any zonal minister.

“We, therefore, wish to cry unto Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, once again to find a way to remedy this glaring anomaly. This is no longer oversight but seemingly deliberate”, the group stated.