From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers to serve in his administration.

Kalu, in a statement by Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udeora Orizu, also

commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to increase the number of

women and youths in the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

Nevertheless, the deputy speaker, while expressing optimism that the appointees would deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the current administration, appealed to President Tinubu to consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle.

“I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The President showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act

” I know Mr President as a magnanimous leader, and I appeal to him in the interest of justice, equity give more slots to the southeast. I congratulate my sisters and brothers from the Southeast on their confirmation by the Senate and urge them to key into the President’s agenda for a new Nigeria,” he stated.

Kalu also congratulated former members of the House – Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Yusuf Tanko Sununu on their appointment and confirmation as ministers by the Senate