From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has appealed to the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national leadership of the APC to consider only politicians that are loyal to the party.

They called on the former governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika to return to the APC to reap the fruits of his labour because he was a staunch APC leader who left as a result of injustice by the leadership of the party in the State

Leader of the Coalition, Hajiya Balkisu Dallatu who led a group of APC women in the party to a press conference in Bauchi on Monday also urged Senators Adamu Bulkachuw and Lawal Gumau who also defected to other political parties to return to the APC to rebuild the party.

In a petition to the leadership of the APC, the President-elect and his Deputy Alh Bola Ahmad Tinubu and Sen Kashim Shettima, she said the coalition has a membership of 153,546 and hence should not be ignored

“Our complaint is that the leaders of the party in the Bauchi State and those who are in power should know that we will not accept any ministerial nominee that is not loyal to the community and the party because they will do nothing for the community,” she said.

“The APC is in trouble with the leadership crisis because of injustice from the leaders.

“We are calling loudly on supporters of the APC to find people who know the political history of Bauchi, who will hold the community and do good to them before he becomes a minister or any other high political position.

“We are telling the leaders from above, we are talking about the one who will hold the nation and build the APC party.

“We women of Bauchi state went out and voted in the heat of the day so that APC would win all the elections, but because of injustice from the leaders, APC did not win.

“Of course! What happened in the last election is unfortunate. But if there is a reform and a good person is given a high position, everything will return to normal.

“Therefore, we call with courtesy and respect to the leaders to appoint a compassionate person as minister from the State

” What happened in Bauchi state, history will not forget. We had three elected senators, but now all of them have left, APC, this is a big loss and that is why we lost the 2023 governorship election

“We are calling on the leaders from above for the glory of God to persuade those who have been disappointed especially ours to return to the APC party for the development of the APC party and the protection of democratic rights.

” We are telling the leaders that doing this will be good, knowing that the APC party will gain thousands of supporters and win the election in the year 2027, God willing.

” Finally, we are telling the people of Bauchi State and thousands of supporters of the APC party and more than one hundred and fifty thousand women that we are with the one who will protect the democratic rights and respect the opinion of the community

“We urged the leadership of the APC to have mercy on us and give a good person a high position that will embrace everyone and give everyone a chance.

“We have distanced ourselves from ethnic or religious politics, we are in politics for nationalism as the first leaders did.