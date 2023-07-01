From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Idoma National Elite has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider one of the illustrious sons of Benue State, Dr. Micheal Achadu for ministerial appointment.

Idoma people are the second largest tribes in Benue State after Tiv people.

The group leader, Inalegwu Adaje in a statement also called on the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Benue State governor to come together in one voice to recommend Dr. Achadu to president Tinubu.

Adaje said the choice of Dr. Achadu will compliment the development stride of the present administration base on his track records in the private sector.

According to the statement, “Dr. Michael Achadu was born on 23rd November, 1976 and hailed from Okpokwu Local government area of Benue state.

“Dr. Achadu (PhD) is a managing partner with a brand development and strategic marketing company, amongst others, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

“The Benue born technocrat is a philanthropist, an icon of diligent services, professionalism per excellence, with global economic expertise, a consummate business mogul and an epitome of hope to the youthful generation.

“He is a well-known serial entrepreneur with interest in brand development, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, farming and humanitarian services.

“He has over 20 years Robust working experience in the corporate sector managing and developing big brands for multinationals across Africa.

“He has over 3,500 youths workforce spread across all 774 local governments in Nigeria.

“In recognition of his contribution to human capacity development, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious International University of Entrepreneurship, Delaware, USA.

“Dr. Achadu is an Ambassador for National coalition of youths on security and safety affairs (CONYSSA). He also sits as a National board member. He is also a United Nation SDG ambassador.

“He had his primary, secondary and tertiary education in Benue and Nassarawa states. He graduated from the prestigious Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa in Mechanical Engineering and later proceeded to the national open university where he obtained BSC in economics.

“His venture into partisan politics was driven by the need to offer an alternative to the general narrative. He was instrumental to the delivery of Benue State and especially Okpokwu LGA to our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last general elections”.