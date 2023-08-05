From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said the three senators from the state, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), supported the nomination of the former governor, Adegboyiga Oyetola, as a minister in the overall of the state.

Adeleke, who stated this, in an interview with journalists, on Saturday, in Abuja, at the sideline of the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting, said elections are over and that it is time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.

Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi had announced, during Oyetola’s screening, the unanimous support of the Osun senators for his nomination, citing a directive of the state Governor.

Adeleke said ” I told our Senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

” Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the center stage”.

The governor, while speaking on the plans for the state, said further stated that “Our administration is working hard to develop the state business sector. So we need new partnerships with several federal and international agencies.

” I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So we have to develop the abandoned free zone. This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional.

” With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery. That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targeting national and global agencies’ ‘