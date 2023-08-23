From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, yesterday, vowed to prioritise the N500 billion recapitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to enhance its ability to provide more affordable mortgage loans.

Speaking on assumption of office as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, in Abuja, Dangiwa promised to reform the FMBN, Federal Housing Authority ((FHA) and other housing agencies so that they can have the necessary capacity and the technological edge to deliver world class services to Nigerians.

“Our goal is to ensure that these strategic agencies are more effective and efficient in delivering at massive scale, decent and quality housing to Nigerians nation- wide” he said

On the controversial housing deficit, the minister vowed to produce an authentic and reliable housing data in a few weeks.

The minister disagreed with the figure (17 million) being bandied around. According to him, so far, no one has made efforts to come out with the correct figure and that is what they should have done adding that he would engage the services of data consultants who would go round the country and get the needed data.

“I don’t agree with the current data on housing deficit because honestly even my predecessors have opposed the figure mentioned around.

But the problem is that no one has made efforts to come out with the correct figure and that is what they should have done.

If you are in charge of any sector you must know the figures —– challenges and number of housing deficit if there is any.

“So my priority is that and I mentioned it even during my screening that I will engage the services of data consultants who would go round the country and get the needed data.

I am also aware that the National Population Commission (NPC) will conduct a census on housing and the number of persons in need of a home. We have started conversations on that even before our inauguration.

“I have met with the chairman of NPC and discussions are ongoing and I promise to make sure the relevant data on housing is made available soon.

It is a task we have been given and we will make sure it is delivered. If we know the number of houses in the country and number of our population we should know the average household number and if we have 10 persons per household which equals 10 million then we need 1 million houses.

By the time we check the record and there are 800,000 houses then we know there is a deficit of 200,000 houses.

“So housing deficit will be known soon because it is very disheartening for us to go to international events to be asked on number of housing deficits and we can’t provide answers.

Within the next couple of months, we are going to address that issue,” he said.

He promised that he would work closely with the National Assembly to review relevant laws to streamline land and housing administration and create a conducive environment for investment in the housing sector.