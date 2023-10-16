From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ministers of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Tanko Sununu, have challenged the Principals of Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) to take additional steps to provide security in their respective schools.

The Ministers, unanimously described the FGCs as National treasures which must be protected at all cost, hence he charged the Principals to be vigilant over security issues, suggesting that early security warnings must not be taken for granted.

Addressing Principals of the FGCs at a meeting in Abuja, on Monday, the Minister commended the Principals for their patriotism and commitment to the service of the Nation, and charged them to be watchful and take extra measures to protect their respective schools.

The Principals were asked to liaise with traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents and all security agencies to create the necessary synergy that will guarantee the security of all the FGCs.

Principal of the Federal Science and Technical College Ilesa, Dr. Idowu Akinbamijo, who responded on behalf of the Principals assured the Ministers that her colleagues will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the children under their care are fully protected, adding that as parents, the security of their children is of utmost priority.

Dr. Idowu used the occasion to appeal to the Ministers to prioritize the construction of housing accommodation in rural Unity Colleges as an incentive to attract and retain teachers in rural schools.

She also requested that provision should be made for posting entitlements of teachers before their postings are affected in order to reduce the pains associated with relocation of teachers and their families.