Jubril is the fifth minister to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015.
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Minister of State for Environment Ibrahim Jubril has resigned from the Federal Cabinet to become the new Emir of Nasarawa.
He is the fifth minister to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015.
Hajiya Amina Mohammed had earlier resigned on February 24, 2017, following her appointment at the United Nations as Deputy Secretary General. She served as a minister from November 11, 2015 to December 15, 2016.
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, also resigned as the minister of solid minerals development on May 30, 2018, to pursue his political ambition.
On September 14, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned her appointment, following the scandal that trailed her forged National Youth Service Commission (NYSC) exemption certificate.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, resigned from the cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Alhassan hinged her resignation on her disqualification at the screening for the 2019 Taraba State governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.
A valedictory session was held yesterday in honour of the new Emir as he turned up dressed in his turban for the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He was declared Emir on Friday, December 7, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Al-Makura. President Buhari has, in a tweet, by His media aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated Jibril on his new appointment.
Leave a Reply