Jubril is the fifth minister to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State for Environment Ibrahim Jubril has resigned from the Federal Cabinet to become the new Emir of Nasarawa.

Hajiya Amina Mohammed had earlier resigned on February 24, 2017, following her appointment at the United Nations as Deputy Secretary General. She served as a minister from November 11, 2015 to December 15, 2016.