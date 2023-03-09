by David

By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has expressed deep sadness over the train accident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Lagos.

The Minister has ordered an immediate and full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The accident involved a Nigerian Railway Corporation passenger train and a Lagos State Government staff bus that was conveying workers to their offices in the Shogunle area of Lagos State.

The Minister sympathised with the victims of the unfortunate incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died and quick recovery for the ones injured.

“We are saddened by the news of the accident which occurred this morning involving a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Lagos State staff bus, conveying workers to their offices in the early hours of today in Shogunle, Lagos.”

“We pray for those who have lost their lives that the Almighty God should grant them eternal rest and we pray for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

The Minister also commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of Lagos state over the incident.

He appreciated the Lagos State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and members of the public for their cooperation in helping to clear the site of the incident and ensuring that the injured got immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Police command has effectively taken over the investigation into the incident as a result of the directive of the Minister of Transportation for a detailed investigation of the incident