By Sunday Ani

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said he is on the same page with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the position of the minister of state is a constitutional misnomer, as the constitution has no provision for such.

Adebayo, however, said he found it strange that Keyamo, having known the truth, accepted the illegal appointment and only to point it out after serving out his tenure.

In a tweet, the former presidential candidate, said: “I agree with @fkeyamo that designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with. What I find hard to reconcile is why @fkeyamo would knowingly accept such unlawful appointment from @MBuhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”

He also congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR). He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved him life ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria.

“I congratulate President-elect @officialABAT on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) today. May he uphold all the duties and responsibilities of the highest rank in the land. A lifetime ambition has now been attained. Let Nigeria come first,” he tweeted.