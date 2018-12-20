Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewole has lauded a former member of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu for donating a 250-bed hospital with ancillary facilities to Onicha-Uku community in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State.

Adewole who was represented by Dr. Salaudeen Olawole Jimoh, Head of Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) at the Ministry of Health, said the hospital will be of benefit not only to the people of Delta State but also people of neighbouring states.

While commending the community for not allowing youths to vandalise the facilities in the hospital while it was undergoing construction, he said it was one of the best in Nigeria even as he directed the Medical Director of FMC, Asaba to deploy the best and competent staff to the outreach.

Mr. Elumelu who is staging a come back to the House of Representatives to represent Aniocha/Oshimili constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the hospital was built at the cost of N2 billion.

Elumelu said the vision to build the hospital was borne following his mother’s quest for a hospital to take care of expectant mothers so as to avert infant mortality.

He said the hospital is part of his constituency project for the people of the four local government areas that make up Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

Elumelu said the hospital will be connected to the FMC as an outreach station, adding that it is one of the greatest things that has happened to his community.

He said the 250-bed hospital has state of the art medical facilities with two KVA power plants to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply.

According to him there are accommodation for resident doctors, nurses and midwives, saying “once you are appointed to this place, you don’t think of accommodation, it is there fully furnished. We also have two bungalows for resident doctors. So, in effect, once you are a doctor and you are asked to come here, you have no reason to complain about accommodation.

“The bungalow will take care of them and they will be happy being in this vicinity. To add also for Christians, we have an air-conditioned church where those who will be working here can go to talk to God so that they are doing their operations they will never make mistakes, and that is the highest. We have two ambulances already on ground.”